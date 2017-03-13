PART TWO Feed Features and Behaviors Delighting new and regular users by helping them transition through the empty/zero-state is essential for activation and retainment. Filling Feeds In our we cover everything from user experience to scalability. This guide covers everything (and more) a designer needs to start designing detailed and comprehensive activity feeds. In this section, we’ll cover how to quickly build user engagement into your feed!

Following Suggestions Whether your app allows you to follow friends, topics, stocks, artists or any other concept you’ll want to make sure users quickly start customizing their feed. A feed without friends is no feed at all. Regardless of the scale of your feed, you can improve the long term user experience of your feed by making it easy for your users to find new and old friends or colleagues. Let’s look at a few ways to make it easy for users to connect with their friends. A great example of finding friends can be experienced in Instagrams implementation. Being mobile first, they are limited on screen size. I believe this pushed them to discover a unique and powerful UI pattern.

Instagram: Finding Friends Let’s say you’re following a user who posts consists largely of their adventures in Hiking the White Mountains of New Hampshire. If you tap into their profile, you will see a large “following” button with a smaller carat button next to it. That control gives you a horizontal list of similar accounts. This is brilliant because it allows you quickly discover accounts that are similar, which will ultimately fill your feed with more of the content you want to see.

Suggestion Sidebar Both quora, twitter, product hunt and tumblr offer this kind of call to action. All three place it in the same spot (right column). Based on the commonality of the placement, let’s assume that it is the best place for this functionality. In terms of creating the best user experience, I would suggest combining Tumblr’s interactions with the “check to complete” sidebar of Quora. Combing a list to complete, with a preview in a hover really helps you “dive in”. It also helps you feel like there is so much more to explore in your feeds.

Personalization and Push Notifications When Twitter started personalizing follow suggestions, they went the dogfooding route. Twitter created an experimental Twitter account, . When that account was followed you would get personalized follow suggestions delivered to you. It was huge success both for users and Twitter. was being actively monitored by Twitter Engineers, which allowed them to tweak it in a live and natural way. With their mobile apps, Twitter was able to re-engage users with push notifications to see MagicRecs follow suggestions.

Social Connect Don’t neglect your email and social contacts! Allowing your user to connect to their email and social accounts is a great way to connect them with friends. If you’re going to include facebook, here is a to share and connect apps. Tip: Make sure to include external apps you’ve authorized in the “settings” part of your app.