Winds 2.0 is a beautiful Open Source Podcast & RSS Reader created by Stream. Free desktop apps are available for OSx, Linux and Windows.
Join a community of developers who are contributing to making the best RSS and podcast app available.
Export your OMPL file from your current RSS manager and transfer it over to Winds to switch in a few clicks.
Listen to podcasts while you stay up-to-date with your RSS subscriptions. No more messing with multiple apps.
Stream’s machine learning magically adapts to your tastes. No reranking of your feeds, just awesome content recommendations and discovery.