WINDS 2.0 OVERVIEW

A Beautiful Open Source RSS & Podcast App

Winds 2.0 is a beautiful Open Source Podcast & RSS Reader created by Stream. Free desktop apps are available for OSx, Linux and Windows.

Open Source

Join a community of developers who are contributing to making the best RSS and podcast app available.

OPML

Export your OMPL file from your current RSS manager and transfer it over to Winds to switch in a few clicks.

Listen and Read

Listen to podcasts while you stay up-to-date with your RSS subscriptions. No more messing with multiple apps.

Discovery

Stream’s machine learning magically adapts to your tastes. No reranking of your feeds, just awesome content recommendations and discovery.

100% Free

Feature Rich
& Open Source

Winds is a modern, open source RSS and Podcast app built using React/Redux/Node.

Activity Stream & Personalization is powered by Stream. Algolia is used for search. AWS is used for hosting, and MongoDB Atlas provides a DBaaS. Try out the hosted Winds, the desktop app, or install it yourself and start tweaking.

Powered By:
Algolia Mongodb